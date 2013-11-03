Off-duty Cleveland Fire Lieutenant shot, killed at his east side home

An off-duty Cleveland Fire Lieutenant has died after being shot at his home on Lampson Road.

Cleveland Police say that the 45-year-old man was shot in the chest multiple times while in his driveway.

EMS and the Cleveland Fire Department responded to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died.

Right now, there's no information on a suspect, and no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464.





