BROWNS BEAT BALTIMORE!

After 11 straight loses to Baltimore the Browns finally put up a fight and finished a game off, beating the Ravens 24-18 at First Energy Stadium. The Browns have had a knack of giving Baltimore a game, but then never coming through with a victory. Not this time.

Cleveland jumped in front of the defending Super Bowl champions 14-3 on two touchdown catches by Davone Bess. Bess had a big bounce-back day after dropping several passes and fumbling a punt in last week's loss to Kansas City. He only had three catches for 24 yards, but two of them went for touchdowns, the third came on a critical fourth down conversion late in the game.

Jason Campbell had another good day and did it in pain. He briefly left the game with a rib injury in the first quarter, but returned to finish the day 23 of 35 for 262 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a rating of 116. Campbell said after the game he was in pain, but his ribs did not appear to be broken. The injury occurred when Haloti Ngata fell on him at the end of a play. Ngata was flagged for the hit, but it appeared to be a clean play.

Greg Little also had a big day before checking out with a shoulder injury. He caught seven passes for 122 yards.

The defense came to play as well. They sacked Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco five times and held Ray Rice to only 17 yards on 11 carries.

The Browns improve to 4-5 on the year, their next game is in Cincinnati on November 17th.