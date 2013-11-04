WANTED: Man painting Lakewood home steals homeowner's jewelry

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Wilfredo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, and the Cuyahoga Co Sheriff's Office. Rodriguez is wanted burglary and felony theft. Rodriguez is also wanted by the Lakewood PD for burglary and the Parma PD for heroin possession. It is alleged that in July, Rodriguez was painting a home in Lakewood. Rodriguez watched the homeowners leave and climbed in through a window and stole the homeowner's jewelry.

Rodriguez is a 27-year-old white male standing approximately 5'06" and weighing 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Rodriguez is believed to be hiding somewhere on Cleveland's west side. He also has a previous address near the 4600 block of Storer Ave. in Cleveland.

If you have any information in reference to Wilfredo Rodriguez, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

