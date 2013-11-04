Cleveland Firefighter Murdered, Nice Fall WX, Husband Watches Wife Attacked on Video-Chat

An off-duty Cleveland Fire Lieutenant has died after being shot at his home on Lampson Road. Cleveland Police say that William Walker, 45, was shot in the chest multiple times while in his driveway. EMS and the Cleveland Fire Department responded to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night. Lt. Walker was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died. Right now, there's no information on a suspect, and no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Chilly start. Little breezy. High: Low 50s

Tonight: Not as cold. Low: around 40

Tuesday: Partly sunny to start, clouds on the increase. Warmer. Highs: Upper 50s near 60

A U.S. soldier overseas had to watch and listen helplessly as his pregnant wife was stabbed multiple times while the two were on video chat, according to police. Rachel Poole, 31, came home Wednesday and was talking to her husband via FaceTime when an intruder attacked her with a knife, KFOX reported. Police said Corey Bernard Moss, a 19-year-old soldier based at Fort Bliss, had broken in the home and waited for her to return. She was nine months pregnant. KFOX stated the unborn child was in good condition. The mother was listed as critical, with several stab wounds and fractures to her face and body. According to the affidavit, she recognized her attacker and screamed his name out to her husband. Moss reportedly owed Poole money and came to confront her about it. She called 911 after the attacker fled and named Moss as the assailant. Her husband, Justin Poole, called Moss's coworkers, who confronted him and located the weapon, police said.

Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager