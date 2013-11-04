PHOTOS: First Merit Bank in Euclid robbed - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

PHOTOS: First Merit Bank in Euclid robbed

Source: Cleveland FBI Source: Cleveland FBI
EUCLID, OH (WOIO) -

Euclid police and the Cleveland FBI are looking for the man who robbed the First Merit Bank on Lakeshore on Monday morning.

The suspect implied he had a weapon via note and gesturing, but no weapon seen.

No one was injured. 

The suspect is described as a black man with a thin build, goatee, approximately 5'9", wearing a black shirt, green hat with a San Diego padres logo and blue jeans.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400 or to the Euclid Police Department at 216-731-1234. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual(s) responsible for this robbery. Tips can remain anonymous.

