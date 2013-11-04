PHOTOS: First Merit Bank in Euclid robbed

Euclid police and the Cleveland FBI are looking for the man who robbed the First Merit Bank on Lakeshore on Monday morning.

The suspect implied he had a weapon via note and gesturing, but no weapon seen.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black man with a thin build, goatee, approximately 5'9", wearing a black shirt, green hat with a San Diego padres logo and blue jeans.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400 or to the Euclid Police Department at 216-731-1234. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual(s) responsible for this robbery. Tips can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved