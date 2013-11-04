Sex Offender Sweep: What did investigators find?

Cleveland Police and Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Deputies teamed up to check on convicted sex offenders citywide. It happened one day after 19 Action News revealed how many are hiding on your streets.

Cleveland Police and Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Deputies teamed up to check on convicted sex offenders citywide. It happened one day after 19 Action News revealed how many are hiding on your streets.

19 Action News now has the results of the sex offender sweep done by Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Deputies and Cleveland Police.

Teams of officers hit the streets last Wednesday night, checking up on 134 sex offenders. 19 Action News has learned that 94 sex offenders were found to be living at their registered addresses. At 19 addresses, there was no response. At 25 others, investigators found reason to open new investigations. That is, sex offenders who should have been at those addresses were not. Investigators are now following up to find out where they are really staying.

Last week, Reporter Ed Gallek revealed Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Deputies already had 125 sex offenders who were wanted for not staying where they said they were. Those convicts can be hit with felony charges for not updating their addresses with the Sheriff.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.