Akron Detectives investigate a teen stabbed

Akron Detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 600 block of East Wilbeth Road around 10:00pm Friday night.

The 19-year-old male victim reports that he and the suspects were involved an argument earlier that evening.

After the verbal altercation, the suspects used a knife to stab the victim in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to Akron City Hospital to received treatment for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

