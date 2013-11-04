Akron Detectives investigate a teen stabbed - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Akron Detectives investigate a teen stabbed

AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

Akron Detectives are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 600 block of East Wilbeth Road around 10:00pm Friday night. 

The 19-year-old male victim reports that he and the suspects were involved an argument earlier that evening. 

After the verbal altercation, the suspects used a knife to stab the victim in the abdomen. 

The victim was transported to Akron City Hospital to received treatment for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

