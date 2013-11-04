Akron: Man suspected of 2 robberies over the weekend

Akron Police have arrested a man suspected if robbing the Speedway Gas Station located at 2129 South Main Street on Monday, November 4.

Officers say that 44-year-old Robert D. White of Springfield Township, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery.

According to reports, White entered the business and asked for two packs of Newport cigarettes and all of the money from the register. The clerk handed over an unreported amount of money and the suspect fled in a taxi cab.

Officers stopped the cab near the intersection of East Wilbeth Road and Thornapple Street.

Investigators say that White matches the suspect description in the Sunday night Burger King robbery.

On Sunday, November 4, the Burger King, located at 440 East Waterloo Road, was robbed at around 7:30 p.m. The suspect reportedly left a backpack outside, walked up to the counter with something yellow in his hand and threatened to "spray this place down" if he wasn't given the money in the register.

Burger King staff say that although they noticed a large hunting knife in the suspect's back pocket, they refused to give the suspect any money and he fled the restaurant on foot.

Additional charges are expected in relation to the Burger King robbery

