Akron Police look for 3 suspects responsible for home invasion

Akron Detectives are currently investigating a home invasion that took place on Saturday, November 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Apparently three men armed with handguns forced their way into a home located in the 100 block of Bittman Street.

The intruders demanded cash and stole computers from the home.

Officers were informed that the men may have fled in a black Cadillac.

No one was injured during the incident.

