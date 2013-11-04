Indians offer extended one-year $14.1 million to Jimenez

The Cleveland Indians today announced the club has extended a one-year, $14.1 million Qualifying Offer to RHP Ubaldo Jimenez for the 2014 season.

Jimenez has until November 11 at 5PM ET to accept or decline the offer. A declined Qualifying Offer would net the Indians an additional pick at the end of the first round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft in the event Jimenez signs with another Major League team.

