Grand Jury hearings for Cleveland cops involved in last November's deadly chase

Multiple sources confirm Cleveland Police officers have started receiving subpoenas for grand jury hearings on last November's massive police chase and deadly shooting.

13 officers fired 137 shots killing two people after a long chase. Police said the driver wouldn't stop, and they thought they'd heard a shot.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office says it cannot comment. The grand jury would decide if any of the officers should face criminal charges.

The hearings are expected to get underway on Tuesday.

