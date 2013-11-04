Body found in pond trial underway

In April of this year. A body was found in a pond in Olmsted township. 20-year old Carl Acoff was identified as the person found.

In court on Monday was 36-year old Andre Bridges. He is accused of stabbing Acoff multiple times.

One of the first to take the witness stand was the man who let Bridges stay at his apartment.

The apartment was a few feet from the pond where Acoff's body was found, wearing a red Betty Boop tank top and three black bras. He was found nude from the waist down.

The witness says he saw Bridges the day he noticed blood in the home.

"The look on his eyes was crazy," said the witness.

Than he recalls,"found Andre with fire burning and hand bleeding pretty bad."

Testimony in the trial continues on Tuesday.

