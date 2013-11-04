Firefighter Shot and Killed: Inside the investigation

Cleveland police are looking for suspects in the homicide of an off-duty Cleveland Fire Lieutenant killed at his east side home. William Walker, 45, was shot and stabbed in the chest multiple times while in his Lampson Road driveway around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the off-duty Cleveland Fire Lieutenant fatally shot at his east side home.

An off-duty Cleveland Fire Lieutenant has died after being shot at his home on Lampson Road. Cleveland Police say that the 45-year-old man was shot in the chest multiple times while in his driveway.

Cleveland Police say that the 45-year-old man was shot in the chest multiple times while in his driveway.

We've found so much still a mystery in the shooting death of an off-duty Cleveland Fire lieutenant -- from belongings at the crime scene to trouble on the block.

Sunday night, Lt. William Walker died after getting shot several times in his own driveway.

Police initially had been told he was shot and stabbed multiple times as well. Now investigators aren't sure. They're waiting for an autopsy to tell them more about all of the wounds.

As for the motive, that's unclear too. Investigators have been told Walker recently had a run in with local punks or gang members on his block.

So this could've been a hit. But the earlier run-in was not physical. And it's not clear if Lt. Walker had been robbed too. A source close to the case says his keys and phone were found at the scene but investigators still aren't sure if he had anything taken.

Co-workers tell 19 Action News Walker planned to move from the neighborhood.

Police at the scene briefly detained a relative for questioning, but didn't see him as a suspect.

Meantime, we checked, and we found no other recent police reports at that address.

Investigators hope DNA will give clues. Or tips. Call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 and get a reward. And you can do it without giving your name.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.