Miller Time in Columbus!

Columbus, OH - BraxtonMiller, who ranks fourth nationally in completion percentage and seventhnationally in passing efficiency, was today named one of 16 semifinalists forthe Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award. Miller was a finalist for theO'Brien Award last season along with Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel and KansasState's Collin Klein.

Miller,who is 19-0 as a starting quarterback the last two years including 7-0 thisseason, is leading the Ohio State offensive attack to impressive nationalrankings of:

eighth in total offense (530.9yards per game);

eighth in rushing (301.1 yardsper game);

seventh in passing efficiency(171.2 rating);

fifth in scoring (48.2 ppg);

fifth in third down conversionpercentage (.64-118; .542); and

ninth in red zone offense (43-46;.935).

Individually,Miller has been precise and razor sharp all season. He has completed 72.5percent of his passes (108 of 149), a total that would smash the schoolcompletion record of 65.3 percent set by Troy Smith during his HeismanTrophy-winning season of 2006. Miller's 175.87 efficiency rating is also wellabove the school single season record of 163.4 by Bobby Hoying in 1995.

Miller,from Huber Heights, Ohio, and Wayne High School, has thrown 15 touchdown passes– second in the Big Ten – with only three interceptions, and he has also rushedfor 410 yards and scored twice.

ThreeO'Brien finalists will be announced Nov. 25 and the winner of the 2013 DaveyO'Brien Award will be announced as part of The Home Depot College FootballAwards Show on ESPN Dec. 12.