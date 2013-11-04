Kansas firm recalls chicken, ham and beef products due to listeria

Reser's Fine Foods, a Topeka, Kan. establishment, is expanding its recall of chicken, ham and beef products to include all products produced between Oct. 10 and Oct. 25, 2013. The company previously expanded its recall on Oct. 26, 2013, to include product produced between Sept. 5 and Oct. 9, 2013. This is in addition to the 22,800 pounds of product recalled on Oct. 22, 2013. The products are being recalled due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The company announced that these products are being recalled in conjunction with other foods regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A full list of products being recalled in this expansion can be found on FDA's website here. Products regulated by FSIS bear the establishment number "EST. 13520" or "P-13520" inside the USDA mark of inspection. Only products made at the Topeka, Kansas salad facility, also designated by the plant code #20 after the code date "Use By Nov 03 13 #20" are affected by this recall. No other Reser's facilities are involved in this action.

Products subject to this recall expansion include the following:

074865797238 74865.79723 5 lbs Block & Barrel Gourmet White Meat Chicken Salad 11/09/13 -11/22/13

077509633084 77509.63308 12 oz Chef Solutions Cranberry Pecan White Meat Chicken Salad 11/18/13 -11/29/13

071117182309 71117.18230 12 oz Dillons Ham Salad 11/19/13 -11/27/13

822486158873 22486.15887 5 lbs Cobblestreet Market Chicken Salad 11/17/13 -12/01/13

011110059680 11110.05968 16 oz Kroger Wholesome at Home BBQ Beans with Beef & Sauce 11/24/13 -12/01/13

011110066930 11110.06693 5 lbs Kroger BBQ Beans with Beef and Sauce 11/24/13 -12/03/13

071117141788 71117.14178 16 oz Miller's BBQ Beans with Beef 11/20/13 - 12/01/13

071117141795 71117.14179 3 lbs

Miller's BBQ Beans with Beef 11/21/13 - 11/28/13

071117023978 71117.02397 7 oz Mrs. Weaver Ham Salad 11/21/13 -12/03/13

071117023961 71117.02396 7 oz Mrs. Weaver Chicken Salad 11/22/13 - 12/03/13

071117113976 71117.11397 5 lbs Resers White Meat Chicken Salad with Rotisserie Dressing 12/6/2013

071117113983 71117.11398 5 lbs Resers Gourmet White Meat Chicken Salad 11/11/13 -11/24/13

071117114003 71117.11400 5 lbs Resers Chicken Salad 11/17/13 -12/01/13

071117004076 71117.00407 5 lbs Resers Smoked Chicken Salad 11/11/13 -11/25/13

071117113921 71117.11392 5 lbs Resers White Meat Chicken Salad with Cranberries and Pecans 11/14/13 -11/25/13

071117190083 71117.19008 12 oz Resers White Meat Chicken Salad 11/14/13 -11/29/13

071117141320 71117.14132 5 lbs Resers Classic White Chicken Salad 11/19/13 -12/01/13

071117002812 71117.00281 5 lbs Resers Carolina Barbecue Beans with Beef 11/20/13 - 12/03/13

071117135121 71117.13512 5 lbs Resers White Chicken Salad 11/23/13 -12/01/13

071117114195 71117.11419 5 lbs Resers Shredded White Chicken Salad 11/24/13 - 12/06/13

071117141399 71117.14139 5 lbs Resers Ham Salad Supreme 11/24/13 - 12/06/13

071117190113 71117.19011 12 oz Resers Ham Salad 11/28/13 - 12/06/13

071117114027 71117.11402 5 lbs Resers Ham Salad 11/28/13 -12/12/13

051933380905 51933.38090 12 oz SAV-A-LOT Ham Salad 11/20/13 - 11/28/13

007111711495 71117.11495 10 lbs Stonemill Cranberry Pecan White Chicken Salad 11/15/13 - 11/22/13

071117615029 71117.61502 3 lbs Stonemill 11/21/13 - 11/28/13

041303820278 41303.82027 12 oz Everyday Essentials White Meat Chicken Salad 11/14/13 - 11/21/13

074865800372 71117.68007 5 lbs SYSCO Classic Chicken Salad 11/14/13 - 11/29/13

758108301498 58108.30149 5 lbs US Foodservice Chicken Salad 11/14/13 - 11/29/13

758108301665 58108.30166 5 lbs US Foodservice Ham Salad 11/25/13 - 12/09/13

681131917544 79453.82325 4 oz Walmart Chicken Salad 11/14/13 -11/26/13

081131917542 81131.91754 12 oz Walmart Chicken Salad 11/15/13 - 11/28/13

081131917566 81131.91756 12 oz Walmart Ham Salad 11/25/13 - 12/05/13

073474030040 73474.03004 5 lbs Yoder Ham Salad 11/20/13 - 12/01/13

Products subject to the previous expansion on Oct. 26, 2013 included:

Unit UPC Case UPC Pack/

Size Product Use-By Date

074865797238 74865.79723 5 lbs. Block and Barrel Imperial Gourmet White Meat Chicken Salad 10/5/13 - 11/17/13

077509633084 77509.63308 12 oz. Chef Solutions Cranberry Pecan White Meat Chicken Salad 10/14/13 - 11/16/13

071117182309 71117.18230 12 oz. Dillons Ham Salad 10/15/13 - 11/16/13

822486158873 22486.15887 5 lbs. Cobble Street Market Chicken Salad 10/12/13 - 11/15/13

011110066930 11110.06693 5 lbs. Kroger BBQ Beans With Beef & Sauce 10/17/13 - 11/14/13

011110059680 11110.05968 16 oz. Kroger BBQ Beans With Beef & Sauce 10/20/13 - 11/12/13

071117141788 71117.14178 16 oz. Millers Bar-B-Que Beans with Beef 10/16/13 - 11/18/13

071117141795 71117.14179 3 lbs. Millers Bar-B-Que Beans with Beef 10/20/13 - 11/19/13

071117023978 71117.02397 7 oz. Mrs. Weaver's Ham Salad 10/18/13 - 11/14/13

071117023961 71117.02396 7 oz. Mrs. Weaver's Chicken Salad 10/22/13 - 11/19/13

071117113907 71117.11390 5 lbs. Reser's Fine Foods Chicken Salad 9/19/13 - 11/12/13

071117113983 71117.11398 5 lbs. Reser's Fine Foods Gourmet White Chicken Salad 10/7/13 - 11/9/13

071117004076 71117.00407 5 lbs. Reser's Fine Foods Smoked Chicken Salad 10/8/13 - 11/9/13

071117113921 71117.11392 5 lbs. Reser's Fine Foods White Meat Chicken Salad with Cranberries & Pecans 10/11/13 - 11/13/13

071117190083 71117.19008 12 oz Reser's Fine Foods White Meat Chicken Salad 10/11/13 - 11/13/13

071117114003 71117.11400 5 lbs. Reser's Fine Foods Chicken Salad 10/12/13 - 11/15/13

071117135121 71117.13512 5 lbs. Reser's Fine Foods White Chicken Salad Artificially Whitened 10/15/13 - 11/17/13

071117002812 71117.00281 5 lbs. Reser's Fine Foods Carolina BBQ Beans with Meat 10/17/13 - 11/19/13

071117141320 71117.14132 5 lbs. Reser's Fine Foods Classic Chicken Salad 10/19/13 - 11/16/13

071117114195 71117.11419 5 lbs. Reser's Fine Foods Shredded White Chicken Salad 10/20/13 - 11/22/13

071117141399 71117.14139 5 lbs. Reser's Fine Foods Ham Salad Supreme 10/21/13 - 11/23/13

071117190113 71117.19011 12 oz Reser's Fine Foods Ham Salad 10/21/13 - 11/22/13

071117114027 71117.11402 5 lbs. Reser's Fine Foods Ham Salad 10/28/13 - 11/26/13

071117113976 71117.11397 5 lbs. Reser's Fine Foods White Meat Chicken Salad with Rotisserie Seasoning 11/3/2013

051933380905 51933.38090 12 oz Sav-A-Lot Ham Salad 10/16/13 - 11/17/13

071117615029 71117.61502 3 lbs. Stonemill Kitchens Loaded Potato Salad with Bacon 10/11/13 - 11/12/13

007111711494 71117.11494 10.5 lbs. Stonemill Kitchens Low Fat White Chicken Salad with Agave and Cranberries 11/6/2013

007111711495 71117.11495 10 lbs. Stonemill Kitchens Cranberry Pecan White Chicken Salad 11/7/2013

041303820278 41303.82027 12 oz Essential Everyday White Meat Chicken Salad 10/11/13 - 11/8/13

074865800372 71117.68007 5 lbs. Classic Chicken Salad 10/11/13 - 11/13/13

758108301498 58108.30149 5 lbs. Cross Valley Farms Chicken Salad 10/10/13 - 11/13/13

758108301665 58108.30166 5 lbs. Cross Valley Farms Ham Salad 10/25/13 - 11/23/13

681131917544 79453.82325 4 oz CHICKEN MKTSDE SS 10/11/13 - 11/12/13

081131917542 81131.91754 12 oz Walmart Deli Chicken Salad 10/11/13 - 11/8/13

081131917566 81131.91756 12 oz Walmart Deli Ham Salad 10/18/13 - 11/19/13

073474030040 73474.03004 5 lbs. Yoder's Ham Salad 10/17/13 - 11/17/13

Products that were previously recalled on Oct. 22, 2013, include:

UPC Pack/Size Product Use-By Date

22486 15887 5 lbs. Cobble Street Market Chicken Salad 11/15/13

58108 30149 5 lbs. Cross Valley Farms Chicken Salad 11/13/13

58108 30166 5 lbs. Cross Valley Farms Ham Salad 11/23/13

71117 11392 5 lbs. Reser's Fine Foods White Meat Chicken Salad with Cranberries & Pecans 11/13/13

71117 11400 5 lbs. Reser's Fine Foods Chicken Salad 11/15/13

71117 11402 5 lbs. Reser's Fine Foods Ham Salad 11/26/13

71117 14139 5 lbs. Reser's Fine Foods Ham Salad Supreme 11/23/13

71117 14179 3 lbs. Millers Bar-B-Que Beans with Beef 11/19/13

71117 19008 12 oz. Reser's Fine Foods White Meat Chicken Salad 11/13/13

71117 68007 5 lbs. Classic Chicken Salad 11/13/13

77509 63308 12 oz. Chef Solutions Cranberry Pecan White Meat Chicken Salad 11/16/13

71117 61502 3 lbs. Stonemill Kitchens Loaded Potato Salad with Bacon 10/23/13

The products were distributed to retailers and distributors nationwide.

The problem was discovered through microbiological testing by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. A traceback investigation and follow-up testing by FDA at the facility determined there was potential cross contamination of products with Listeria monocytogenes from product contact surfaces. Upon further review, the company determined that products produced on additional dates should be recalled. FSIS has not received reports of illnesses due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider. The Nov. 4 expansion of this recall was initiated by the firm out of an abundance of caution after learning of the potential contamination of non-food contact surfaces with Listeria monocytogenes.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and media with questions about the recall should contact the Reser's Fine Foods Consumer Hotline at 1-888-257-7913.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. "Ask Karen" live chat services are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from l0 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. To report a problem with a meat, poultry or processed egg product to FSIS at any time, visit http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Recommendations for People At-Risk for Listeriosis:

• Wash hands with warm, soapy water before and after handling raw meat and poultry for at least 20 seconds. Wash cutting boards, dishes and utensils with hot, soapy water. Immediately clean spills.

• Keep raw meat, fish and poultry away from other food that will not be cooked. Use separate cutting boards for raw meat, poultry and egg products and cooked foods.

• Do not eat hot dogs, luncheon meats, bologna or other deli meats unless reheated until steaming hot.

• Do not eat refrigerated paté, meat spreads from a meat counter or smoked seafood found in the refrigerated section of the store. Foods that don't need refrigeration, like canned tuna and canned salmon, are safe to eat. Refrigerate after opening.

• Do not drink raw (unpasteurized) milk and do not eat foods that have unpasteurized milk in them.

• Do not eat salads made in the store such as ham salad, chicken salad, egg salad, tuna salad or seafood salad.

• Do not eat soft cheeses such as Feta, queso blanco, queso fresco, Brie, Camembert cheeses, blue-veined cheeses and Panela unless it is labeled as made with pasteurized milk.

• Use precooked or ready-to-eat food as soon as you can. Listeria can grow in the refrigerator. The refrigerator should be 40° F or lower and the freezer 0° F or lower. Use an appliance thermometer to check the temperature of your refrigerator.

