Good Tuesday morning NE Ohio: Partly sunny, warmer. High: Near 61

Good morning Northeast Ohio.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds. Warmer. High: Near 61
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: Mid 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy with a chance of a shower in the late afternoon. High: Mid 60s
Click for the latest forecast and real time traffic.
19 Action News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of 19 Action News. Also join us on Facebook to become a 19 Action News Facebook Weather Watcher.
Severe weather text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.