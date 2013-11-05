Man shot in Mayfield Heights

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Mayfield Heights early Tuesday.

It happened shortly after midnight on East Miner Street.

19 Action News has learned a 33-year-old man was shot in the mid-section. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment. No word on his condition at this time.

Witnesses report seeing four male suspects fleeing from the area. Police tell 19 Action News that while the investigation is ongoing, they do not believe the shooting was a random act.

