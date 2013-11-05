Middleburg Heights Junior High School gets placed on lock down

At 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, staff at the Middleburg Heights Junior High School discovered a statement on a restroom door speaking about a student possibly having a weapon.

Middleburg Heights School Superintendent Mike Shepard says that staff at the school notified the police department as a precautionary measure.

The school was placed on lock down as officers conducted an investigation.

No students were allowed to leave their classrooms.

Officers found no threat present and the school was taken off of lock down.

No student was held responsible for the message and students resumed a normal school day.

