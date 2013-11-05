Election Day, Warmer Tuesday, Flu Can Be Fatal For Kids, Win Cavs Tickets

It's midterm Election Day and the ballot is filled with money issues in communities all over Northeast Ohio. From school levies to tax renewals for parks, human services, libraries and the Port Authority.

19 Action News is also keeping a close eye on the race for Cleveland Mayor. Incumbent Frank Jackson is seeking a third term and is facing off against businessman Ken Lanci.





Tuesday: Partly sunny with increasing clouds. Warmer. High: Near 61

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low: Mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy with a chance of a shower in the late afternoon. High: Mid 60s





Each year, influenza causes an estimated 54,000 to 430,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 to 49,000 deaths in the U.S. , with infection rates highest among children. In the study, "Influenza-Associated Pediatric Deaths in the United States, 2004-2012," published in the November 2013 issue of Pediatrics, researchers reviewed U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) records of children, ages 18 and younger, with laboratory-confirmed influenza. These records included demographic, medical condition, treatment course, and laboratory data. From October 2004 through September 2012, 830 pediatric influenza-associated deaths were reported. Thirty-five percent of these children (median age 7) died before hospital admission.

Of the 794 children with a known medical history, 43 percent had no high-risk medication conditions, 33 percent had neurologic disorders, and 2 percent had genetic or chromosomal disorders.





Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager