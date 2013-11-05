Deadly Police Chase: First officer arrives for grand jury hearing

At least one officer has arrived for the first grand jury hearing into last November's deadly police chase and shooting in Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office has not yet ruled on whether any of the officers involved should face criminal charges.

The grand jury will be hearing testimony and recommending whether any charges should be filed.

Last November, police chased a car across town, then 13 officers killed the driver and passenger with 137 shots.

Police union attorney Pat D'Angelo walked in with the officer on Tuesday morning, and while D'Angelo would not talk about specifics, he simply said he understands that the prosecutor's office is being "thorough" and "leaving no stone unturned."

Multiple sources have confirmed a number of officers have received grand jury subpoenas for hearings over the coming weeks.

