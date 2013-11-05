New FBI Deputy Director is a Middleburg Heights native

A Middleburg Heights native is being named Deputy Director of the FBI. Mark F. Giuliano attended St. Edwards High School and obtained his degree in economics from the College of Wooster.

As deputy director, Giuliano will oversee all FBI domestic and international investigative and intelligence activities, as well as a number of other functions, and serve as acting director in the director's absence.

Giuliano will assume these duties on Dec. 1, 2013, when current Deputy Director Sean M. Joyce retires from the FBI after 26 years of service.

Mr. Giuliano has served as the special agent in charge of the Atlanta Division since August 2012.

Before moving to Atlanta, Mr. Giuliano was the executive assistant director of the National Security Branch and, before that, assistant director of the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

"Mark brings more than 25 years of operational and leadership experience to this position," said Director James Comey.

Mr. Giuliano's notable accomplishments include:

In 1988, Giuliano entered on duty as a special agent of the FBI. He first reported to the Washington Field Office, where he worked on the Safe Streets and Gang Task Force and served on SWAT as an assault team leader. While there, he received the Director's Award for Excellence in Investigation.

In 1997, Giuliano was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Violent Crimes Section at FBI Headquarters, where he was responsible for the fugitive and Ten Most Wanted programs. He was then assigned to the Atlanta Division as supervisory special agent of the violent crimes and international terrorism squads.

In 2005, Giuliano was named assistant special agent in charge of National Security and was responsible for FBI counterterrorism and counterintelligence operations in Georgia. During his tenure in Atlanta, Mr. Giuliano also served as the FBI's on-scene commander in Afghanistan, where he led a group of FBI personnel who supported U.S. Special Forces components.

In 2008, Giuliano was promoted to chief of the Domestic Terrorism and Strategic Operation Section in the Counterterrorism Division.

In 2010, Giuliano was promoted to deputy assistant director for Operations Branch II and then to assistant director of the division, where he oversaw all major FBI international and domestic terrorism operations.