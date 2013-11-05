Teen shot and robbed of his shoes

On Monday, November 4, 2013, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Cleveland Police responded to the 8800 block of Superior Avenue for a male shot.

Upon arrival, police located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

EMS conveyed the victim, identified as 18-year-old Devonte Dammons, to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police have determined that the victim was in the area of E. 89th & Superior when he was shot by two unknown males.

After shooting the victim the suspects fled the scene on foot.

Officers were unable to speak with the victim due to his injuries.

However, it appears that the victim's shoes were possibly stolen.

There have been no arrests made in this case.

This investigation is being handled by the Third District Detective Bureau.

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information in connection with this incident to contact the Third District Detective Bureau at 216.623.5318. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.