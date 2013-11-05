Pigeons cause health hazard at Lakewood building

Beginning this week, the Lakewood Board of Education offices at 1470 Warren road will be temporarily closed for approximately one month and moved to the district's former Franklin Elementary School building at 13465 Franklin Blvd.

This move is necessary due to the discovery of pigeons nesting in the attic of the Board of Education building.





In researching pigeons roosting in buildings, the district found that disturbed pigeon debris can result in airborne fungi that can be harmful to people.





Presently, the debris has not been disturbed, however, to be on the safe side, the district brought in emerald environmental to perform air quality tests.





The building has been cleared as safe for district employees and members of the public doing business at the board office.





This has been estimated to take anywhere from 2-6 weeks.





Anyone needing to do business after Nov. 4 with departments located at the Board of Education must go to Franklin.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.