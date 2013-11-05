JUST IN: Cleveland Police investigate woman shot on E. 141st St.

Cleveland Police are currently investigating a shooting which occurred on E. 141st Street near St. Clair Ave. at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5.

Officers responded to a call regarding a female shot.

The female victim was not transported by EMS and may have been taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle.

The victim's condition and the information surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

