2 juveniles taken into custody, 1 charged with arson in Mentor Marsh State Nature Preserve fire

Mentor Police say that as a result of their investigation, two juveniles were taken into custody but only one has been charged in connection with the Mentor Marsh State Nature Preserve at 5185 Corduroy Road.

The 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with arson. Witnesses saw the juveniles running from the area at the time of the fire.

The blaze started late Tuesday morning. Ten acres have already burned, and as of 2 p.m., one acre is still actively burning.

The fire occurred approximately 1,000 feet west of Woodridge Lane near Forest Road in the Mentor Headlands area.

20 departments are on the scene and have established a fire line. Firefighters are still on scene but the fire has been contained.

No evacuations were needed.

Woodridge Road is closed at Wake Robin to Forest Road. All other roads in the city are open at this time.

The cause remains under investigation.

