Police hope to ID camera theft suspect, continue search for him

Back in the summer, an unknown male walked into St. Ignatius and went into the athletic director's office and stole several video cameras valued at over $3,000.

It happened on Tuesday, August 20, 2013.

Police just released surveillance video that caught the suspect on tape.

If you know who the man is in the pictures is, call Crime Stoppers at 216.252.7463.

