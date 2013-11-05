Police search for US Bank robbery suspect

The FBI and police are looking for information regarding a bank robbery that occurred at US Bank, 2132 Brookpark Road in Cleveland.

On November 5, 2013 at approximately 2:45 p.m., an unknown black male described as approximately 6'0" – 6'2", dark complexion, thin build, approximate age in 20s, wearing a dark colored hoody with the hood up and dark sunglasses entered the bank.

While inside, the suspect presented a demand note that read, "Take the bag. You have 20 seconds. 100s, 50s, 20s".

The unknown black male provided a clear plastic, gallon size ziplock bag to the teller. The teller placed an undetermined amount of cash in the bag and handed it back to the unknown black male.

The unknown black male fled on foot, heading east toward an apartment building. Law enforcement officers located the unknown black male's clothing inside the apartment building.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding this bank robbery, please contact the Cleveland Division of Police, Second District, at 216-623-5100 or the Cleveland FBI office at 216-522-1400.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.