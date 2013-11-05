No change in Mayoral Seat, Mayor Frank Jackson wins re-election

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Mayor Frank Jackson has won re-election for a third term.

With more than half of the precincts reporting, Mayor Frank Jackson easily held off local businessman Ken Lanci in Tuesday night's race to win re-election to a third term and derail Lanci's bid to become Cleveland's mayor.

19 Action News was at Jackson's victory party and spoke with some of his supporters.

"It's rebounding. I moved away for a few years and came back. It wasn't as strong economically as it was. I think it's getting a little better. But I think that more needs to be done for sure," Dave Salinas said.

"I've lived here for nine years and things have basically gotten better every day and we're really excited about the way the city is being handled from our vantage point as downtown residents. And I gotta say I was skeptical of him when he was originally elected but I think the results speak for themselves and I voted today for Frank Jackson," said Melissa Zujkowski.

