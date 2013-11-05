More justice for Michelle Knight; victim of ID theft while hostage

19 Action News is learning more details about a woman who has to pay back about $20,000 in federal money she collected while posing as Michelle Knight--doing it as Knight was missing.

Michelle Knight, of course, one of three women held hostage for years by sex predator Ariel Castro. Castro went to prison for life and committed suicide.

Now, justice for Michelle Knight - for a scam.

Back in July, we revealed an ongoing investigation by the Office of the Inspector General for Social Security. A former roommate of Knight was suspected of collecting government benefits in the name of Michelle and doing it while no one knew Michelle was held hostage by Castro.

Now, we've learned the ID theft suspect has agreed to pay back $19, 600.

The feds won't talk publicly about the investigation. They say benefits meant for Knight would be considered a private matter.

But, one official with knowledge of the case spoke to us. The official said the former roommate appears unlikely to be hit with charges. The feds only prosecute the biggest cases, and this one didn't involve enough money. However, the case is still considered open.

The suspect is a woman close to Knight's family. Multiple sources have told us, the suspect even changed her address when Knight's mom moved to Florida. It's not clear if the scam went on the entire time Knight was held hostage.

Nonetheless, a spokesperson for the Inspector General says the feds would only be able to go after what was collected the last 5 years.

It's also not clear if the money being paid back to the feds will ultimately go to Michelle Knight.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.