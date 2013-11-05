Newest details in the murder of Lt. William Walker

Cleveland police are looking for suspects in the homicide of an off-duty Cleveland Fire Lieutenant killed at his east side home. William Walker, 45, was shot and stabbed in the chest multiple times while in his Lampson Road driveway around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the off-duty Cleveland Fire Lieutenant fatally shot at his east side home.

We've found so much still a mystery in the shooting death of an off-duty Cleveland Fire lieutenant -- from belongings at the crime scene to trouble on the block.

Lt. Walker (on right) with Cleveland Mayor Jackson

Neighbors called 911 for help. "I just heard the loud screaming after the shots."

A neighbor describing the terror in Lt. William Walkers wife's voice moments after someone fired several shots.

Walker was just getting out of his car parked in the driveway of his Lampson Street home when someone opened fire.

"And I just heard 5 gunshots coming from there. I'm two houses down the street," says a 911 caller.

"I heard like 5, and there's someone down there screaming for help."

Neighbors called 911. No witnesses to the crime, just people describing what they all heard.

There are still so many unanswered questions. Who would want to kill Lt. Walker?

We've learned last week he had a run in with some guys in the neighborhood.

Sources tell 19 Action News Walker wasn't robbed.

Like with any crime, someone knows something. It just takes one person to call in the tip and help get justice for a respected veteran of the Fire Department.

