Browns activate Pinkston

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday activated OL Jason Pinkston from injured reserve/designated for return. In addition, the club waived OL Rashad Butler.
Pinkston, a 6-4, 305-pound veteran in his third NFL season out of Pittsburgh, injured his ankle during a preseason game vs. Detroit on Aug. 15. He spent the first nine weeks of the regular season on injured reserve/designated for return. A fifth-round draft choice in 2011, Pinkston has started all 22 career games at left guard.
