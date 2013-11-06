PICS: Help Westlake police nab vending machine crook

Police are looking for the man who stole from two vending machines in Westlake.

It happened in an office complex at 1991-2001 Crocker Road on November 1 around 6 p.m.

Police tell 19 Action News two machines were forced open and an unknown amount of cash was taken.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact Westlake Police at 440-871-3311.

