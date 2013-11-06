Mayor Jackson Back for Third Term, Getting Cloudy, Concussions and Classrooms

Cleveland voters elected to keep incumbent Mayor Frank Jackson at City Hall.

Mayor Jackson easily defeated his opponent, businessman Ken Lanci, with 66% of the vote.

The mayor stopped by 19 Action News on Wednesday morning to talk about his plans for the next four years in office.

"People are investing in Cleveland, they see opportunity," Mayor Jackson said. "So what we have to do, again, is to create the environment for investments going forward. To use the investments that already occurred in a way that promote additional investments. All that has to translate to the people in the city of Cleveland and the business of Cleveland and the region being part of that."





Today: Warmer with a chance of a shower early, Warmer with a chance of a shower early, mostly cloudy during the day , rain and wind in early evening. High: 62

Tonight: Lots of rain and wind. Low: 45

Thursday: Falling temps. Partly cloudy and cold. High: 46





A concussion should not only take a student athlete off the playing field - it may also require a break from the classroom, according to a new clinical report from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

In the clinical report, "Returning to Learning Following a Concussion," released Sunday, Oct. 27 at the AAP National Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, the AAP offers guidance to pediatricians caring for children and adolescents after suffering a concussion.

"Students appear physically normal after a concussion, so it may be difficult for teachers and administrators to understand the extent of the child's injuries and recognize the potential need for academic adjustments," said Mark Halstead, MD, FAAP, a lead author of the clinical report. "But we know that children who've had a concussion may have trouble learning new material and remembering what they've learned, and returning to academics may worsen concussion symptoms."





Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager