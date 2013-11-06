Mentor police urge vigilance in wake of residential burglaries

The Mentor Police Department is urging residents to be alert to any suspicious activities or people in their neighborhoods.

Two residential burglaries happened on Beaumont Drive in the Newell Creek development on Saturday, November 2. Both burglaries occurred during the evening hours.

Police are asking that residents report anything suspicious in the neighborhood during any time of day or night. Call Mentor Police Department 440-255-1234.

