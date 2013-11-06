Dump truck driver repays more than $19,000 in workers’ comp benefits

A Parma Heights man was sentenced and repaid more than $19,000 to the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation for working while receiving workers' comp benefits. Harry Livingston pleaded guilty Oct. 31 to one count of workers' compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony.

"Mr. Livingston returned to work as a dump truck driver while receiving temporary total disability benefits," said BWC Administrator/CEO Steve Buehrer. "His dishonest actions were brought to our attention through an anonymous tip. We welcome the public's help in protecting the State Insurance Fund, so we may use that money to care for injured workers who truly need it."

BWC's Northeast Regional Special Investigations Department (SID) began investigating Livingston after receiving an allegation that Livingston was driving a dump truck. Investigators observed Livingston driving a dump truck to and from job sites. They also confirmed that he worked as a dump truck driver from May to November 2012 while receiving the temporary total benefits.

Temporary total disability is for injured workers who are completely disabled from work for a short period of time due to a work-related injury or occupational disease. Injured workers aren't allowed to work while receiving these payments.

Livingston repaid more than $19,000 in restitution prior to his sentencing. He was sentenced to serve six months in prison, which was suspended for a term of community control. He was also fined $500 and ordered to pay court costs.

