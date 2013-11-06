Jason Campbell named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jason Campbell has earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week for games played Oct. 31-Nov. 4 (Week 9), the National Football League announced Wednesday. This is the third player of the week award the Browns have won this season.

In a 24-18 victory vs. Baltimore on Sunday, Campbell tied a career high with three touchdown passes and completed 23 of 35 passes (65.7 percent) for 262 yards with zero interceptions for a 116.6 passer rating. After sustaining a rib injury in the first quarter, he led the Browns to their first win against the Ravens since 2007, snapping an 11-game skid.

All three of Campbell's touchdown passes came from the 20-yard line or closer, against a Ravens defense that entered the game No. 1 in the NFL inside the red zone.

Protecting a 21-18 lead with 6:44 left in the contest, Campbell completed four of five passes for 42 yards, including a fourth-and-1 conversion, and rushed for a 12-yard first down during a 15-play, 67-yard drive that spanned 6:30 to set up a field goal with 14 seconds remaining and secure a Browns victory. Campbell orchestrated a Browns scoring drive in each quarter, marking the first time that Cleveland has scored in all four quarters since a 30-7 win against Kansas City on Dec. 9.

Campbell has not thrown an interception all season, extending his overall streak to 90 attempts without an interception. He became the first Browns quarterback to pass for at least three touchdowns with zero interceptions in a game since Brady Quinn in 2009 (Week 14).

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Campbell is the first Browns quarterback during the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to record a rating of 100-plus in his first two starts with the team. He also joins Derek Anderson (2007) as the only Browns quarterbacks since 1999 to register a rating of 100-plus in back-to-back games.

Campbell joins Travis Benjamin (AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 5) and Spencer Lanning (AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3) as weekly award winners this season. This is the second Offensive Player of the Week award for Campbell, who also won in Week 15 in 2007, while with the Washington Redskins.

The Browns have now had three quarterbacks be awarded a game ball from the coaching staff this season. Brian Hoyer (Week 4 vs. Cincinnati), Brandon Weeden (Week 5 vs. Buffalo) and Campbell (Week 9 vs. Baltimore) have each earned the honor.

