Thursday night vigil planned for murdered Cleveland Fire Lieutenant

Cleveland police are looking for suspects in the homicide of an off-duty Cleveland Fire Lieutenant killed at his east side home. William Walker, 45, was shot and stabbed in the chest multiple times while in his Lampson Road driveway around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Cleveland Division of Fire, family, friends, and community will hold a candlelight vigil for a murdered Fire Lieutenant.

Lt. William Walker will be remembered at 6 p.m. on Thursday at 1865 Lampson Avenue in Cleveland.

Lt. Walker, 45, was shot in the chest multiple times while in his Lampson Road driveway around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Lt. Walker, a 15-year veteran, was rushed to Metro, where he later died.

There are no suspects are this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464.

