Thursday night vigil planned for murdered Cleveland Fire Lieutenant

Lt. Walker (left) at promotions ceremony in August Lt. Walker (left) at promotions ceremony in August

The Cleveland Division of Fire, family, friends, and community will hold a candlelight vigil for a murdered Fire Lieutenant.

Lt. William Walker will be remembered at 6 p.m. on Thursday at 1865 Lampson Avenue in Cleveland.

Lt. Walker, 45, was shot in the chest multiple times while in his Lampson Road driveway around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Lt. Walker, a 15-year veteran, was rushed to Metro, where he later died.

There are no suspects are this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464.

