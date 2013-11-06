New charges in murder of Cleveland store clerk

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 47-year-old convenience store owner.

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Another vigil has been slated for Tuesday evening for the store owner who was shot and killed at his workplace last week.

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – There's a bold new push to solve the murder of a store clerk. The victim's family members are now speaking out and offering a reward for the suspect's arrest.

New charges have been filed for the robbery and murder of a Cleveland corner store clerk from 2010.

The charges come for the death of Nashad Atallah. He was murdered at his store, Slameh Market, at West 35th and Daisy.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors have indicted Jose Rodriguez and an accomplice. And they have dropped charges against a man who was indicted for the killing a year ago. Those charges were just dismissed.

Prosecutors say the first suspect made statements to investigators implicating himself and recently new information came to light leading to the other suspects.

There could still be more new arrests.



