Salvation Army receives gift from Quicken Loans

The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland gains support from Quicken Loans for the 2013 annual Red Kettle Campaign.

The mortgage lender gave a $10,000 gift to help kick off the campaign on Wednesday Afternoon at The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland's Kettle Kick Off and Luncheon.





"We are extremely grateful for the generosity of Quicken Loans and we thank them for stepping up to help meet the increased needs of struggling families in our community," says Major Lurlene-Kay Johnson, Divisional Secretary for The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland.





The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland is relying on generous donors to give $693,000 in the kettles this holiday season.





Red Kettle Campaign proceeds provide food, clothing, toys and other assistance year round. Annually, The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland provides 15.5 million dollars in services to low-income families and seniors.





The traditional Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign runs from Black Friday, November 29through Christmas Eve, December 24th at participating Wal-Mart stores, Sam's Clubs, Dave's Supermarkets, Giant Eagles, and at many other retail locations.





The campaign also has a high-tech component with virtual red kettles available on-line at www.onlineredkettle.org

