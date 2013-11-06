Lawsuit filed against Mentor vacation tour business

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine filed a lawsuit Wednesday charging Cleveland-area business Tours of the Month Inc. and owner Edward Haak with failing to deliver vacation tour packages to consumers and failing to provide refunds.

"Consumers have the right to get what they pay for, and businesses have an obligation to deliver on their promises," Attorney General DeWine said. "When a business fails to deliver, we will take action to help consumers."





According to the Attorney General's Office, Edward Haak operated Tours of the Month from his residence at 6309 Tall Oaks Drive in Mentor, Ohio. He offered vacation and tour packages to consumers throughout Northeast Ohio.





In early 2013, consumers began to complain that the business failed to deliver vacation packages and failed to provide refunds.





The average reported loss was $500. Currently, the Attorney General's Office is aware of four unresolved complaints against the business.





In the lawsuit, filed in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, Attorney General DeWine seeks full restitution for consumers, civil penalties, and a permanent injunction to stop the business from committing further violations.





Attorney General DeWine encourages consumers to research a company's reputation before making any payments. Consumers can check complaints filed with the Attorney General's Office and the Better Business Bureau. They also can do a basic Internet search to gather information about a business.





Consumers who believe they have been treated unfairly should file a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General's Office at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov or 800-282-0515.

