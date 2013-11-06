Ohio Supreme Court removes Stark County Sheriff from office - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ohio Supreme Court removes Stark County Sheriff from office

Former Stark County Sheriff George Maier
STARK COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

The Ohio Supreme Court removed the Stark County Sheriff from office on Wednesday, because George Maier did not meet the legal qualifications to be sheriff.

"I am saddened by the news of the Supreme Court. I have always and continue to believe that I meet the requirement to be sheriff. I respect the ruling of the court and will follow their decision," says Maier.

Maier adds that it has been his honor to serve as the Stark County Sheriff.

While the Democratic Central Committee goes through the process of appointing a candidate, former Sheriff Tim Swanson has been reinstated.

"This decision is not a victory for Tim Swanson, but rather an assurance to the citizens of Stark County that a qualified and eligible person will serve in the office of Sheriff," says Sheriff Swanson.

