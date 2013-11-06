Wanted sex offender is arrested after "Agonizing 8" is made public

On Wednesday, November 6, the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) received information regarding the whereabouts of wanted sex offender Cameron Thompson.

Thompson had been a featured fugitive on the US Marshals "Agonizing 8" most wanted sex offender list on November 4, 2013.

US Marshals received the tip just two days later.

The NOVFTF located Thompson hiding in a bedroom closet, underneath a pile of clothing, in a home on Marsden Avenue SW in Canton.

Thompson was taken to the Stark County Jail without further incident.

Thompson was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender after the sexual assault conviction of a 16 year old female.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, "This is another great example of the success we have when the community and the media work with us to get these dangerous individuals into custody. The publicity of our new Agonizing 8 paid off well here and we hope the trend continues."

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a known fugitive is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to TIP411 (847411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force - Canton Division is composed of the following federal, state and local agencies: U.S. Marshals Service, Brewster Police Department, Canton Police Department, Intensive Supervision Adult Probation Department, Navarre Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Perry Police Department, Stark County Park District and the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

