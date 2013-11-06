Alert: Bank customers receiving bogus calls

News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.

Several 19 Action News viewers have posted tips on Facebook about a bank scam.

Below is an example of the tips, we've been receiving.

An automated call saying your debit card is inactive and you need to verify info including pin and card number to reactivate.

It's a scam to get your info and they will wipe out your account.

If you have any elderly family members please call them.

We've been told all kinds of bank customers are being affected. However, the calls are happening via cell phone.

Please call your bank, if you receive one of these calls.

