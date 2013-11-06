John Wise says he shot his wife to keep her from suffering

The Massillon man accused of fatally shooting his wife inside Akron General Hospital was back in court on Wednesday.

Man accused of shooting wife at Akron General will stand trial

The trial began Monday for the man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife while she was suffering form an illness in her hospital bed. Two witnesses testified today, the testimony continues Tuesday.

Trial begins for man accused of killing wife while she was in hospital

In an Akron Police interrogation video John Wise admits that he shot his wife, Barbara, in the head in her hospital room at Akron General Hospital in August 2012.

Prosecutors played the video tape in court. Wise told a detective he didn't care what happened to him. He didn't want to see his wife suffer.

His plan was to shoot his wife of 45 years 2 or 4 times and then commit suicide. His 9 mm handgun jammed after shooting Barbara once.

Hospital security guards tackled Wise and he is now on trial for aggravated murder.

A doctor and nurse testified that they never told John Wise his wife was going to die.

Both thought she would recover from a brain aneurism that ruptured.

John Wise's defense lawyer says his client was insane at the time of the shooting.

