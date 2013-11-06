Cleveland police investigate man shot on W. 49th St.

Cleveland Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of W. 49 St. at around 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 6.

A male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back.

EMS transported the victim to the MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

The male's condition is unknown at this time.

