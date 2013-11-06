FBI follow-up on new leads in Ashley Summers case

The FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force was back in the neighborhood along W. 65th St. near Lorain Ave.

They were looking for any information that would lead them to Ashley Summers missing since 2007.

One place the agents stopped is a convenience store.

A flyer with pictures of Summers is now on the window of A&D Food Market on W. 65th St.

Tony Ali said FBI agents stopped by his family's store.

"They asked if they could post a flyer on the window saying they received a tip that she might be still alive. Basically saying she's maybe like somewhere on the west side area," Ali said.

That's right; Summers possibly alive.

Summers disappeared in July 2007 when she was 14-years-old.

FBI released an updated sketch of Summers of what she might look like today - at age 20.

Many residents in the neighborhood talked to federal agents

"They were just going door to door today asking questions. Has anybody seen her? People have said that they've seen her in the neighborhood.

Over the years, Summer's family has tried to keep her case in the public eye.

Back in June they released balloons on her birthday.

Just the thought she might be alive is sending a buzz through her neighborhood.

"That's unbelievable.I mean after the other girls that they found before it would be a great story, a great ending that's for sure," Ali added.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.