Tremont redevelopment proposal

Tremont proposal for new park and exit reroute

The Ohio Department of Transportation held a meeting Wednesday evening to discuss plans to redevelop the area near Tremont.

The new Innerbelt Bridge will bring improvements to the area and ODOT is proposing plans for a new park.

Other proposals include: re-routing the W. 14th St. exit and relocating a parking lot.

The new park would located near Abbey Ave.

