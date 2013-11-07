Small house fire on Harvard Avenue - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Small house fire on Harvard Avenue

 

There was a small house fire on the 6900 block of Harvard Avenue, near East 71st in Cleveland.

The fire happened around 1 am and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly. 

It is unknown if the house was occupied, but there are no injuries reported. 

