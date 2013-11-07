Michelle Knight interview, Ashley Summers case, a RTA Beating, and more ACA problems

Good morning Northeast Ohio



Michelle Knight opens up in an emotional interview, talking about her decade of torture at the hands of Ariel Castro. Millions have seen the interview, and many Northeast Ohioans are talking about it. Reporter Laura DeMaria is live in Cleveland with more details.

And we have breaking news in the case of missing girl Ashley Summers, who disappeared six years ago. Federal Agents are vamping up their search as tips came in that she may still be alive. Local residents are hoping for a miracle, and Reporter Shannon Davidson is live in Cleveland with their reactions.

See the shocking video, when a woman was attacked at a RTA station in Cleveland-the attacker-her boyfriend. See what she is saying about the beating, Ed Gallek has the story only on 19 Action News.

And the new Affordable Care Act website is still having problems. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius says that they are making progress, but it's not fixed yet. Lawmakers are calling for a weekly update on the progress. Tara Mergener is reporting live from Washington.

