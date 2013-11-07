Good Thursday morning NE Ohio, TODAY: Colder, cloudy and windy HIGH 44

Good morning Northeast Ohio.

TODAY: Afternoon colder then the morning, cloudy and windy. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Cold. Chance of lake effect rain/snow in the Snow Belt communities. LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold & windy HIGH: 43

